KAMC Weather Webcast June 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: We are finally seeing a break in our temperatures with an afternoon high of 94°. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast today and tomorrow.

Tonight: Thin clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a mild night with a low near 69° and a breeze from the southeast moving 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stick around for our Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid to lower 90’s across the South Plains. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 95°

Temperatures this morning have remained mild, but we will heat up through the afternoon. High’s today will reach the lower to mid 90’s making it a great day to get outside. Mostly sunny skies will create the perfect conditions for a pool day or a jog this afternoon.

Tonight we will cool into the upper 60’s with mostly clear skies. A few more clouds will move in, but we will stay dry.





Even though we will still be hot for the next few days with highs in the 90’s, it is a relief to not see the triple digits until the end of the week. Temperatures have gotten closer to our average for this time of the year, and we are finally closer to highs similar to the rest of the country.

Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90’s through the rest of the day, and similar conditions will stay in the forecast until Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will take over this week and last into the weekend. The South Plains will return to temperatures closer to the triple digit mark by Friday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

