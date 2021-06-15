KAMC Weather Webcast June 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures today will be copy and paste of yesterday with an afternoon high of 94°. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast today with a few thins clouds coming through.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast for this evening. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will stay in the forecast for our Wednesday with temperatures staying in the mid to lower 90’s across the South Plains. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 96°

Temperatures this morning have remained mild, and crisp conditions will continue through the midmorning due to a cool breeze coming from the northeast. Through the day our wind will start to come from the east instead, which will pump warm air across the South Plains tonight.

Through the afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 90’s. It will be a great day to sit by the pool or take your pet for a walk, but make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen!

Even though we will still be hot for the next few days with highs in the 90’s, it is a relief to not see the triple digits until the end of the week. Temperatures have gotten closer to our average for this time of the year, and we are finally closer to highs similar to the rest of the country.

Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90’s through the rest of the day, and similar conditions will stay in the forecast until Thursday. Sunny skies will take over this week and last into the weekend. The South Plains will return to temperatures closer to the triple digit mark by Friday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

