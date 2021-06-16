KAMC Weather Webcast June 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with an afternoon high of 97°. Sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day which could make it feel even hotter outside.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast for this evening. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will stick around for our Thursday with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 90’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 96°

Heat will start to ramp up through the afternoon and we will reach the upper 90’s across the South Plains. Temperatures will stay in the 90’s for about 8 hours today, so time spent outside will need to be limited. If you decide to take your furry friend for a walk make sure to put balm on their paws because the asphalt will heat up to approximately 153 degrees at the peak of the day.

The Hub City will cool to much more mild temperatures tonight closer to the lower 70’s. Mostly clear skies will make it a great evening to go stargazing, and we will have some relief from a hot day!

Even though we will still be hot for the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 90’s, it is a relief to not see the triple digits until the end of the week. Temperatures have gotten closer to our average for this time of the year, but with heat building in, we won’t return to the lower 90’s until the beginning of next week.

Temperatures will max out in the upper 90’s today and tomorrow. However, by the weekend the triple digits return. Sunday will be a scorcher with our highest temperature all week. It will be a hot Father’s Day and first day of summer so make sure to limit your time outside while celebrating dad!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

