KAMC Weather Webcast June 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures today will be a degree or two warmer than of yesterday, with an afternoon high of 97°. Sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day which could make it feel even hotter outside.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stick around this evening with a breeze moving through from the south southeast. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 69°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and sunny skies will stick around for our Saturday with temperatures staying in the upper 90’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 99°, which will lead us into the triple digits by Sunday.

Heat will start to ramp up through the afternoon and we will reach the upper 90’s across the South Plains. Temperatures will stay in the 90’s for about 8 hours today, so time spent outside will need to be limited. The UV index will stay at level eleven, which is the extreme level. Make sure to grab your sunscreen, water, and sunglasses on the way out the door!

The Hub City will cool to much more mild temperatures tonight closer the upper 60’s. Mostly clear skies will make it easier for us to cool off quickly and the perfect conditions for star gazing!

Hot and dry conditions have been the name of the game for the last week and a half. This trend will continue into the weekend with an afternoon high of 99 degrees tomorrow. Our hottest day this week will be Sunday with temperatures maxing out at 103 degrees. Make sure to celebrate your dad accordingly for Father’s Day, but try to limit your time outside because it will be a blistering day.

After a hot weekend, we will have a little bit of relief with a small cold front coming through. Temperatures will drop into the mid 90’s by Monday and the upper 80’s Tuesday! Tuesday will be your pick day of the week with our coolest conditions we have had in the last few weeks.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx