KAMC Weather Webcast June 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Temperatures today will be copy and paste of yesterday with an afternoon high of 96°. Sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day which could make it feel even hotter outside.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stick around this evening with a breeze moving through from the south southeast. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 68°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will stick around for our Friday with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 90’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 97°

Heat will start to ramp up through the afternoon and we will reach the mid to upper 90’s across the South Plains. Temperatures will stay in the 90’s for about 8 hours today, so time spent outside will need to be limited. The UV index will stay at level eleven, which is the extreme level. Make sure to grab your sunscreen, water, and sunglasses on the way out the door!

The Hub City will cool to much more mild temperatures tonight closer to the lower 70’s and upper 60’s. A wind coming in from the south southeast will help cool us off with speeds ranging from 10-15 mph.

Hot and dry conditions have been the name of the game for the last week and a half. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the rest of the week, but most of The South Plains remain in the level one and two out of five on the drought monitor.

Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 90’s today and tomorrow. However, by the weekend the triple digits return. Sunday will be a scorcher with our highest temperature all week. It will be a hot Father’s Day and first day of summer so make sure to limit your time outside while celebrating dad!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

