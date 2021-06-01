KAMC Weather Webcast June 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Variable clouds with a few thunderstorms possible after 4pm. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon high of 73°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms ending overnight. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 59°. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Seasonably cool with an afternoon high of 78°. Chance of rain: 40%.





It has been a pleasant start to the first day of June. Clouds will clear out this afternoon and we will reach into the middle-70s. A surface trough is expected to move through New Mexico this afternoon, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms to our west. Tonight, we expect a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms to exit New Mexico and push into West Texas. As these storms arrive, damaging winds and large hail will be possible, especially for the western half of the South Plains.

Rain chances will continue the next few days across the South Plains. Our best chance of rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening across the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will decrease as we get into the weekend.





The extended outlook calls for near normal temperatures and a good chance for above average rainfall across the region.

The seven day forecast has rain chances through Friday, then clearing and warmer for this weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

