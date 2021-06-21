KAMC Weather Webcast June 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We will have a very mild day today across The South Plains with an afternoon high of 83°. Windy conditions will last all day with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last through the evening with the wind weakening but a breeze will still move through from the east. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 59°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will stick around for our Tuesday with temperatures rising slightly to the upper 80’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 88°.

With mild temperatures lasting all day it’ll be a pleasant afternoon, but it will be very windy. This morning we are seeing a northeasterly breeze moving 10-15 mph, and through the afternoon it will speed up to 20-30 mph. By the evening the breeze will shift more easterly which will bring more warm air into the Hub City.

It’ll be a pleasant day to get outside, but the best time to go for a run or a walk will be this morning and this afternoon. During lunchtime the wind will be at it’s strongest, which will make it a little harder to get outside. However, if you get a chance to relax outside today it will be a nice day with our mildest temperatures all week.

High’s tomorrow will only be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80’s. If you like mostly sunny skies, tomorrow is your day! It will be another great day to get outside before more heat builds in later this week.

After a hot weekend, we will have a little bit of relief with a small cold front coming through. Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 70’s and highs today will be in the lower 80’s.Tuesday will be just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80’s. The triple digits return to the forecast by Thursday.

