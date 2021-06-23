KAMC Weather Webcast June 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have had some relief from the triple digits this week, but they return once again today with an afternoon high of 100°. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast, with a southerly wind that will help keep us cooler.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move in tonight with winds moving from the south at 15-20 mph. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and tonight’s low will be 74°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for our Thursday with temperatures rising quickly into to the upper 90’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 99°.

Temperatures have been much warmer this morning than earlier this week. We will continue to heat up through the rest of the afternoon, so if you’re stopping for a coffee this morning you may want to make it an iced coffee. It will be a scorcher this afternoon so make sure to stay hydrated!

Our UV index has been pretty low for the last couple of days, but it is back to the extreme level for this afternoon. If you do have plans outside make sure to put on sunscreen because you could get a sunburn by spending only 10 minutes outside. Try to limit your time outside if you can!

The South Plains will have winds moving in from the south all day at 15-20 mph. This will bring some relief from the heat and will last through the evening. By tonight, we will have wind gust up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will max out in the triple digits this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will build in through the next couple of days, but highs will stay in the upper 90’s. A cold front will move through as early as Friday night bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Our temperatures will get knocked back into the upper to mid 80’s through the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx