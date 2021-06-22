KAMC Weather Webcast June 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We will have a very mild day today across The South Plains with an afternoon high of 89°. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day making it the perfect day to get outside.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will move in tonight with a breeze moving from the south at 5-15 mph. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and the evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will stick around for our Wednesday with temperatures rising quickly into to the triple digits across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 100°.

After mild and crisp conditions this morning we will have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s across The South Plains making it the picture perfect day to get outside. Even though it will be a bit cooler through the afternoon, the UV index will be high so grab your sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Today will be our best day this week, because tomorrow highs will return to the triple digits. We will have a blistering three days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Thankfully, a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down into the upper 80’s by the weekend.

This afternoon will we will stay warm, but as heat builds in tomorrow you may want to stay inside. Some relief will start to shine through as temperatures drop back into the 80’s by the weekend. We may even have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms move through as early as Friday night and last through the weekend.

Temperatures will max out in the upper 80’s this afternoon with sunshine breaking through the clouds by the mid-morning. Triple digits return to the forecast tomorrow and will stick around for the next few days. A cold front will move through by Friday night knocking our temperatures back down into the upper to mid 80’s, and we could see some isolated showers move in.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

