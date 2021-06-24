KAMC Weather Webcast June 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have had some relief from the triple digits this week, but we won’t be seeing cooler temperatures today with afternoon high of 99°. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast, with a southerly wind that will help keep us more refreshed.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move in tonight with winds moving from the south at 15-20 mph. We will start to cool off as the sun goes down and tonight’s low will be 73°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for our Friday with temperatures rising quickly into to the upper 90’s across the South Plains. Our afternoon high will be 98°, with a chance for showers through the night.





Temperatures have been much warmer this morning than earlier this week. We will continue to heat up through the rest of the afternoon, with temperatures staying in the 90’s for most of the day. Highs will max out in the upper 90’s, but mostly sunny skies could make it feel more like the triple digits.

Rain chances increase tomorrow night as a cold front starts to move through. We will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, which will knock our highs into the 80’s for the rest of this week and the beginning of next week.

The South Plains will have rain totals ranging from approximately an inch to about four and a half inches by Tuesday night. These totals will accumulate through the weekend and could bring flash flooding by the beginning of next week.

