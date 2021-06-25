KAMC Weather Webcast June 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have had some relief from the triple digits this week, but we won’t be seeing cooler temperatures today with afternoon high of 98°. However, through the afternoon we will start to see isolated showers and thunderstorms move through ahead of a cold front.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will last until about 10 PM when clouds stick around, but rain chances go down. Our evening low is 73°, but we will be much cooler tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Strong storms will move through tomorrow afternoon which could bring hail ,strong winds, and localized flooding. Because the cold front will start to stall we will still have an afternoon high of 89°.

We are at a marginal risk for severe weather today, which is a level one out of five. Our biggest threat is the rain moving through and bringing a chance for high winds and hail. Tornadoes are very unlikely today and through the weekend. The severe weather threat will escalate to a slight risk, level two, tomorrow.

Rain chances increase this afternoon, but will stay isolated until 10 PM. Stronger storms are likely to last through the day tomorrow and Sunday which could bring some severe weather. This will be a flash flood threat with copious amounts of rain falling in the next few days.

The South Plains will have rain totals ranging from approximately an inch and a half to about five inches by Tuesday night. These totals will accumulate through the weekend and could bring flash flooding by the beginning of next week.

Highs this afternoon will still hit the mid to upper 90’s. but rain moving through will knock our temperatures down. The stronger storms will move through tomorrow and Sunday afternoon bringing the chance for flash flooding, hail, and high winds. Temperatures will be much cooler at the beginning of next week with more chances for rain and mostly cloudy skies.

