KAMC Weather Webcast June 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Rain and showers has moved through this morning, and rain chances will continue through the day. Severe weather is no longer in the forecast, but mild temperatures will stick around with an afternoon high of 76°.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening but start to slack off tonight as the sun goes down. Our evening low will be about 65°.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms will still be likely to move through tomorrow which could bring more localized flooding. Temperatures will stay mild and only increase a few degrees, so the afternoon high will be 78°.

After a weekend full of severe weather, we will still see thunderstorms and rain through the week. Thankfully, the severe threat has ended but showers will stay in the forecast. With this we will have more mild temperatures and the potential for

We had copious amounts of rain this weekend which set us up to have some localized flooding. Rain chances are sticking around through the rest of the week. Rainfall accumulation by Thursday will range from an inch to about two inches, and even more rain will fall through this weekend coming up.

The South Plains will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow and Wednesday. By the middle of the week we will have more scattered showers, but a second system coming through will lead us to more rain and thunderstorms by the weekend.

Highs this afternoon will still hit the mid 70’s which will set us up for a mild day, but more thunderstorms and showers will move through the afternoon. We can rinse and repeat the forecast for today because we will see it once again tomorrow with a few degrees of warming for our high. Scattered showers will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week with highs only reaching the mid to lower 80’s by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

