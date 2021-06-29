KAMC Weather Webcast June 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few thunderstorms and light rain showers have moved through this morning. We will continue to see light rain showers across The South Plains for the rest of the day with an afternoon high of 77°.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening but start to slack off tonight as the sun goes down. Our evening low will be about 65°.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms will still be likely to move through tomorrow, but they won’t be as widespread. Showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered tomorrow and for the remainder of the week.Temperatures will stay mild and only increase a few degrees, making the afternoon high close to 81°.

Through the morning we have had humid conditions and showers moving through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through the afternoon, but most rain will be light. However, the most widespread rain we will have for the rest of the week will take place today so make sure to grab your umbrella! We will have more mild temperatures this evening with rain chances hanging around.





We had copious amounts of rain this weekend which set us up to have some localized flooding. However, since yesterday the GFS model has adjusted and accumulation amounts of gone down drastically. By Thursday afternoon rainfall totals will be just a little bit over an inch across The South Plains.

The South Plains will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms and showers through the rest of the week, but the most widespread rain will take place today and tomorrow. Showers will still be scattered today, but through the week we see some relief with mostly isolated showers through the afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will still hit the mid to upper 70’s which will set us up for a mild day, but more thunderstorms and showers will move through this afternoon. Chances for rain tomorrow decrease just a smidge, but scattered showers will continue. Rain chances will start to slack off through the rest of the week, with thunderstorms becoming more isolated. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80’s by the middle of the week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

