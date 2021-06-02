KAMC Weather Webcast June 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for our Wednesday. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon high of 79°. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms ending overnight. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 58°. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies return to the South Plains tomorrow with a small chance of a quick splash and dash shower. Afternoon high of 81°.

Its been a slightly wet morning with clouds lingering, but showers have moved eastward. Clouds will continue throughout this afternoon and we will reach into the upper-70s. A surface trough is expected to move through New Mexico this evening, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms to our west. Tonight, we expect a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms to exit New Mexico and push into West Texas. As these storms arrive, damaging winds and large hail will be possible, especially for the western half of the South Plains.

Rain chances will diminish over the next few days across the South Plains. Our best chance of rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening across the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will decrease as we get into the weekend.

The forecast highs call for near normal temperatures today, and we will continue to warm up as we head toward the weekend.

The seven day forecast has a small chance for rain tomorrow, then clearing and warmer for this weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx