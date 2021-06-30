KAMC Weather Webcast June 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Light showers have moved through The South Plains this morning, and more rain and thunderstorms are on the way this afternoon. Our afternoon high will reach 82°, still ten degrees below average for this time.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening but start to slack off tonight by approximately 8 PM. Our evening low will be 67°.

Tomorrow: Less widespread rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, but we will still have some scattered showers. Most of the rain will move through tomorrow afternoon and evening with a small chance for thunderstorms. The afternoon high will be close to 86°.

Temperatures have stayed mild all week with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. This is extremely low for the end of June and beginning of July. By this time of year The South Plains is usually in the lower 90’s. Tomorrow highs will be closer to the mid 80’s, but this is still about seven degrees cooler than average. Next week temperatures should get closer to normal, due to rain moving out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast by this afternoon. Most of the rainfall will be light, but this will still make the roads slick and you will need your umbrella! Rain chances start to diminish through the evening leaving us with only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms after 8 PM.

Going into the weekend we will have weak front move through Friday that will knock our warming temperatures back down. The weekend will still have isolated showers in the forecast, but hopefully most showers will stay light and not interfere with holiday plans.

Highs this afternoon will max out in the lower 80’s with scattered showers moving through the afternoon. Rain chances will continue to decrease as the week goes on, but a weak front moving through Friday will knock temperatures back into the upper 70’s. We will warm once again as the weekend progresses and isolated showers will stay in the forecast.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx