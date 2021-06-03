KAMC Weather Webcast June 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few more sprinkles of rain could move through this morning, but through the afternoon this will clear out. The South Plains will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will increase into the evening. Afternoon high of 81°.

Tonight: Clouds will build in through the evening and we will have mostly yo party cloudy skies tonight. Rain chances will be gone and temperatures will continue to cool into the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies return to the South Plains tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80’s through the afternoon with sunshine taking over. Afternoon high of 82°.

Its been a slightly wet morning with clouds lingering, but showers have moved southeastward. Clouds will continue throughout this afternoon and we will reach into the lower 80s. A cut off low is moving through the South Plains today which will keep the skies partly cloudy. Tonight, we expect a calm and quiet night with no rain in the forecast. Clouds will stay in the forecast but they will be benign with temperatures returning to the lower 60’s.





Rain chances have diminished over the last few days across the South Plains. This weekend mostly sunny skies stay in the forecast and highs will get into the mid to upper 80’s.

The forecast highs call for temperatures about ten degrees below average for this time of year, but we will continue to warm through the weekend.

The seven day forecast has a partly cloudy skies in the forecast today, then slowly clearing and warmer for this weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

