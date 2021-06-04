KAMC Weather Webcast June 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: The rain has moved out just in time for Texas Tech to take on Army in baseball. Mostly sunny skies will last through the day with a few passing clouds. The afternoon high is 82°.

Tonight: Clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies tonight, but no rain. It will be a mild night with low’s in the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast to kick off the weekend tomorrow. Th afternoon high will be 84°.

A clear morning will be followed by a few clouds and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be a great day to lay by the pool or go support Texas Tech baseball. Our chance for rain has move out and won’t return until late next week. High’s today will reach the lower 80’s as the sun shines through this afternoon.

The baseball game today will be filled with sunshine and warming temperatures. The forecast will be similar tomorrow with sunny skies and high’s in the lower to mid 80’s.

Sunday will follow Saturday’s lead with mostly sunny skies, but the beginning of the week we will feel more like summer. Temperatures will get closer to 90 and sunny skies will stick around.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx