KAMC Weather Webcast June 6th, 2021

Today: Showers and thunderstorms stayed to the east of the South Plains this morning, but humid conditions will last until the afternoon. We will have partly cloudy skies through most of the day with an afternoon high of 94°.

Tonight: Clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with mostly cloudy skies tonight, but no rain. It will be a mild night with a low near 67°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come into the forecast for our Tuesday. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 99°.

A humid morning will be followed by a few clouds and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our dew point has been high this morning along with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Because our dew point is close to our temperature, we are feeling a little muggy this morning but that will slack off through the day.





With warming temperatures this week and today, it is important to be cautious of the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks by going inside, and check on your pets if they have been outside for an extended amount of time.

Tuesday will follow Monday’s lead, but we will be warmer and the sun will be peeping through the clouds more. Temperatures will get closer to that 100° mark and we will see the warming trend take off.

