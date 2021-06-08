KAMC Weather Webcast June 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Showers and a few claps of thunder moved through the South Plains early this morning, but we are now left with partly cloudy skies and a nice breeze. We will have mostly sunny skies through most of the day with an afternoon high of 101°.

Tonight: Clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies tonight, but no rain. It will be a mild night with a low near 70° and a breeze from the south.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will stay the case for our Wednesday. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 102°. This is only the beginning to a very hot week!

A breezy morning will be followed by a few clouds and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A southerly breeze through most of the day will bring some relief today from temperatures reaching the triple digits.

With warming temperatures this week and today, it is important to be cautious of the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks by going inside, and check on your pets if they have been outside for an extended amount of time.

Wednesday will follow Tuesday’s lead, but we will be warmer and the sun will break through the thin layer of clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will get closer to that 101° mark and we will see the warming trend take off.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

