KAMC Weather Webcast June 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: We have had a dry start to our Wednesday and we will warm up quickly through the afternoon. Sunny skies will keep us above average today with an afternoon high of 103°.

Tonight: Thin clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a mild night with a low near 73° and a breeze from the south southwest.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will stay the case for our Thursday. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 104°. The triple digits will stay in the forecast until at least Friday.



With warming temperatures this week and today, it is important to be cautious of the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks by going inside, and check on your pets if they have been outside for an extended amount of time. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible with highs staying in the lower 100’s.

Hopefully, by this weekend we will have relief in the form of temperatures in the mid 90's.

