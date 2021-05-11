KAMC Weather Webcast May 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day, giving way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Seasonably cool with a high of 60°. East winds 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Overcast with scattered showers and an overnight low of 45°. Chance of rain: 30%. Northeast winds, 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few light showers to start the day, becoming overcast with an afternoon high of 61°. East winds, 5-15 mph.

Most of the heavy rain stayed south of Lubbock, but portions of the South Plains picked up on some very beneficial rainfall. Hobbs, NM received 0.83″ of rain during an early morning storm, and Denver City totaled 0.14″. As of 8am, these showers and thunderstorms were continuing to push east as they progress into the Rolling Plains.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Global forecast models are in good agreement of a dry line developing closer to the NM/TX border Saturday afternoon, helping to spark strong to severe thunderstorms by the evening hours. It is still too early to confidently state the magnitude and timing of any severe weather potential, just know the ingredients may be in place.

Temperatures remain on the cool side through Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s. We will warm into the weekend as we return to the 80s across the region.

