KAMC Weather Webcast May 12th, 2021

Today: Partly cloudy to start the day, becoming mostly sunny later this afternoon. Breezy at times with an afternoon high of 68°. East winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with an overnight low of 47°. East winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 73°. South winds, 5-10 mph.

It was a beautiful start to the day, but it was another chilly morning. This morning’s temperatures were only in the forties across the region. We will warm into the upper-60s later this afternoon as we begin a warming trend that will last into the weekend.







We will have some big changes across the South Plains as we head into the weekend. Friday afternoon will be warmer with temperatures finally returning to the 80s across the region. At the same time, southeasterly winds will pump Gulf moisture into the region ahead of a sharpening dry line near the Texas, New Mexico border. This will set up the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms daily through at least the beginning of next week.

As of now, we do not expect a significant chance of severe weather with the storms over the weekend. The upper level winds simply do not support it. That is great news as we could use some rain within a threat of hail or damaging winds! We will keep you updated, however, if that changes.

