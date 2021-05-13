KAMC Weather Webcast May 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy to start the day, becoming mostly sunny later this afternoon. Warmer with an afternoon high of 75°. East winds 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild with an overnight low of 53°. Southeast winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds to start the day, with afternoon sun. A few storms will be possible west. Afternoon high of 82°. Southeast winds, 5-15 mph.

It was mostly cloudy to start the day across much of the South Plains, except at Lake Alan Henry where it was a beautiful start to the day. Temperatures will warm quickly this afternoon into the low-to-mid 70s across the region.





A few clouds this afternoon, but it will be mostly sunny for much of the region. Partly cloudy and seasonal temperatures tonight, but note that our winds will shift to the southeast. That will help draw on the Gulf of Mexico moisture and increase our rain chances as we move through the weekend.

Some storms may be strong or severe Saturday afternoon as a dry line pushes through our region from west to east. Another chance of rain arrives by Tuesday evening with the approach of an upper level low

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

