KAMC Weather Webcast May 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today's forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy to start the day with a few thunderstorms to the west this afternoon. Warmer with an afternoon high of 83°. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Overcast and mild with an overnight low of 60°. South winds, 10-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start the day, becoming sunny by early afternoon. Thunderstorms developing during the later afternoon near the Texas, New Mexico line. Afternoon high of 83°. South winds, 10-25 mph.







The month of May has arrived and it brought a threat of severe weather. We have at least a Marginal, Level One risk for portions of the South Plains through Sunday afternoon. Our greatest risk day of severe weather will be Saturday evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in northwestern portions of the South Plains. Essentially areas along and north of a line from Morton to Tulia. The primary threat will be for strong gusty winds and large hail.





Saturday’s threat of severe weather will be more widespread across the region. By 6pm, we expect a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop near the Texas, New Mexico border. As the evening progresses, it will move east across the South Plains. The primary risk of severe with with this setup will be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado is possible too. Once again, however, that is not a large threat and the bigger focus will be on the potential for hail and wind gusts.

We will close out the weekend with another round of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday. As of now, this looks to be primarily across eastern portions of the South Plains through the Rolling Plains region. We will keep you updated as we get closer. The primary risk for Sunday will be damaging winds and large hail.

As we look ahead to next week, another round of severe weather will be possible Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The wider time frame for this is due to a potential spread of arrival times for the Upper Level Lower from the west, and models do not handle these types of systems very well. However, this could be a more widespread event with organized severe weather possible. At this time, it is too early to be confident about the magnitude of this event, but we will keep you updated as we progress through the weekend.

-Lance Blocker

