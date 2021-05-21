KAMC Weather Webcast May 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon high of 86°. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with a low of 62°. Southeast winds, 10-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly west. Afternoon high of 79°. Southeast winds 5-15 mph. Chance of rain:10%.

It will be another pleasant day as we close out the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible at the TX/NM state line this evening, but most of the South Plains will remain dry. Rain chances will increase through the weekend, becoming 20% on Sunday. The outlined green area on the map above shows a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Sunday evening. This is mainly for gusty winds and large hail.

Out best chance of rain will arrive Monday afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. We are likely to be in a Level 1 or Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday, but one has not been issued yet. The primary risk will, once again, be for damaging winds and large hail. Stay tuned for additional updates.

We are still 10 days away from the official start of the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season; however, we are already off to a somewhat active start. The way in the Gulf of Mexico is unlikely to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane, but it is still an early start to the season to even have organized disturbances. There is another wave in the Atlantic which has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. If that develops into a named storm, then we will continue our stretch of 6 season with preseason development.

Otherwise, we have a few chances for rain this week back at home and temperatures will hover around the 80s throughout the forecast period.

Have a great weekend!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX