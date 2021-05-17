KAMC Weather Webcast May 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Afternoon high of 85°. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms overnight with a low of 59°. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. South winds, 10-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible, with a few severe storms to the southeast. Afternoon high of 80°. Variable winds 10-25 mph.

The KAMC Weatherlab has issued a Severe Weather Alert Day across the South Plains. That means we have the potential for strong to severe weather this afternoon, and we want to remind everyone to be weather aware today. It is important to have a way to receive warnings all afternoon.





The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our region to a Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather this afternoon. The primary threat is for large hail and damaging winds 70-80 mph. A few isolated tornadoes will be possible too.







Storms are expected to develop between two boundaries in the western half of the South Plains between 3-5pm. Any storms that develop have the potential to quickly turn severe with damaging winds and very large hail. An isolated tornado threat will persist through the afternoon too. Storms will shift to the east, northeast by 6:30pm and may be impacting portions of the Lubbock Metro at that time. Finally, storms will likely have formed a line or large cluster of cells by tonight and will begin to push east of the Caprock.

Severe weather potential will exist off and on through the 7-day forecast period. Tuesday and Wednesday have an isolated potential for severe weather each day. Then, we will have a break in the action Thursday, followed by the potential for severe weather once again Friday through Sunday.

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX