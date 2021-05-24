KAMC Weather Webcast May 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Overcast before noon, then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Afternoon high of 80°. South wind 10-20 mph. Scattered strong thunderstorms possible after 4pm. Chance of rain: 40%.

Tonight: Thunderstorms Likely. Some may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 61°. South winds, 10-20 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible after 2pm. Afternoon high of 85°. Southeast winds 5-15 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.







Clouds will stick around through the early afternoon, before turning mostly cloudy throughout the region. This afternoon’s sun will warm temperatures up just enough for us to be concerned about the potential for severe weather later this evening and tonight.





The Storm Prediction Center has placed the South Plains within a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary risk will be large hail and damaging winds with this evening’s complex of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances decrease as we progress through the week. This weekend is looking great with temperatures in the upper-80s expected.

Have a great week!

-Lance Blocker

