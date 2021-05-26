KAMC Weather Webcast May 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms developing after 4pm. Afternoon high of 90°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 67°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible after 3pm. Afternoon high of 93°. Chance of rain: 20%.





It will be another warm day with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms across the South Plains. While the overall chance of rain is relatively low, any storms that develop have the potential to become severe pretty quickly. The greatest threats will be for damaging winds and large hail, and an isolated tornado threat will be possible too. Storms will quickly weaken after sunset.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday during the heating of the day, but most will stay dry again. Our best chance of rain arrives Friday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming somewhat more likely. As we get into the longterm forecast, rain chances remain elevated through the start of next week. A few disturbances will progress through the area Sunday through at least Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This has the potential to produce very meaningful rainfall across the region. We will keep you advised.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

