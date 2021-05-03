KAMC Weather Webcast May 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Variable clouds with thunderstorms developing later today. Some storms may be severe with very large hail possible. Afternoon high of 75°. North winds 10-25 mph, except higher in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Thunderstorms ending west to east by midnight. Overnight low of 49°. West winds, 5-20 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early in the day, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon with a high of 69°. Northwest winds, 5-15 mph.





The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk area to cover much of the South Plains. This is for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. The good news is this is not a set-up that is very supportive of tornadoes; however, we expect the potential for very large hail with the strongest storms. Be sure to check back in throughout the afternoon for additional updates.





The graphic on the left shows that showers and thunderstorms will have developed across much of the region by 5pm, spreading east throughout the evening. You may note that these storms will be slow moving to the east-northeast, and localized flooding may be possible in areas which receive repeated storms.

The good news is much of the area which missed out on rain last week will have the potential to make up for that with today’s system. The KAMC Weatherlab will be activated later this afternoon providing continuous coverage of today’s severe weather potential.

The system will move out late this evening, with partly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures expected tomorrow. Our next chance of rain may arrive Friday night or Saturday, depending on which forecast model verifies. For now, I am going with our better chance Friday, but we will keep you advised.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX