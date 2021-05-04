KAMC Weather Webcast May 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Overcast conditions to start the day will become mostly sunny by the early afternoon. Cooler with a high of 71°. North winds 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. Variable winds, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 84°. South winds, 5-15 mph.

It’s pretty easy to tell where the most severe thunderstorms tracked according to yesterday’s rainfall totals map. As expected, a surface boundary was the focal point for thunderstorm development during the afternoon. Unfortunately for those in Lubbock, it was too far south to provide much of an impact to the Hub City. Lubbock barely recorded above a trace of rain. The good news, however, is that many of our most drought-stricken counties received very beneficial rainfall.

The rest of the week will remain dry with our next chance of rain possibly returning to the South Plains Friday night or Saturday early morning. The GFS model is shown above with dryline thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and spreading east overnight. While that is certainly possible, the European forecast model does not support this and holds off our next rain chance until Monday. We will continue to monitor trends and keep you advised.

Temperatures will be an interesting ride this week. We’ll be near normal tomorrow and Thursday, but a warming trend brings us into the middle-90s Saturday afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

