KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 11th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

We are closing out the weekend on a hot note! High temperatures today topped out in the lower 100s for many of us. Western portions of the region were just a smidge cooler, topping out in the middle and upper 90s. Showers and storms will continue to come to an end over western portions of the area.

Monday could be the warmest day of the summer for some of us! High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the lower 100s for many of us, with a high of 102° forecasted for the city of Lubbock. As we head into the late evening and early overnight hours on Monday, a cold front will begin to drop down into the area. This will allow for a couple of storms to develop, especially across northern and eastern portions of the South Plains.

Winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 MPH. This will help cool our temperatures down closer to average for this time of year. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the middle 90s across the area. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s. As we head into Wednesday, our rain chances will begin to increase as well.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday of this week. High temperatures will remain in the middle 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Models have been trending more wet today, so I have increased rain chances for both days by just a bit. Areas that see the heaviest rain could see totals around 0.25″ to 0.50″.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will begin to work its way back into our region. This will allow for temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s and lower 100s as soon as Saturday. Sunshine will return to the area, so be sure to practice your sun and heat safety tips, and to always check your vehicles before locking your doors.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx