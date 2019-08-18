KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 17th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Boy oh boy has it been hot outside here recently. We have set several record warm low temperatures, and today, we set our first record high temperature of the summer! We topped out at 104° in Lubbock, breaking our previous record of 103° that was set back in 1978. If you think that is hot, just wait until Sunday.

High temperatures will be even hotter tomorrow! High pressure is the culprit behind the above average temperatures that we have seen over the past month. For the past 21 days, high temperatures in Lubbock have been above average! today was the 15th day this summer that we have either hit or exceeded 100°. Over the next couple of days, we will more than likely add to that number.

A stalled out boundary has provided just enough lift for us to see a few afternoon showers and storms the past few days. This boundary will hang around into Sunday, allowing for a few more afternoon showers and storms. We will have plenty of daytime heating to provide enough energy for these storms to form. As of now, it appears the best chance of rain will remain to the east of Lubbock, Interstate 27 and Highway 84. I am forecasting a record high temperature of 105° on Sunday for Lubbock. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, gusting over 20 mph at times. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 70s.

As we head into Monday, our ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the South Plains. This will allow for our high temperatures to top out in the lower 100s once again. Shower and storm chances will diminish as our upper level disturbance pushes farther off to the east. We will keep a few clouds around, with winds out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 70s once again.

Tuesday through Friday, our high temperatures will drop back down into the middle and upper 90s. Winds will subside somewhat, and shift to the south. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s and upper 60s. As we work our way into Thursday, high pressure will shift off to our east. We could see a few more showers move into the region, especially across northern and western portions of the South Plains. This activity will last until Saturday.

High pressure will begin to move back into the area next weekend, allowing our highs to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx



