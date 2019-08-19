KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

We are starting your week off above average once again! We say record breaking high temperatures this weekend, and we could see at least one more today before things cool off this week.

High pressure is still dominating across the South Plains. This has been the main factor in our record-breaking high temperatures over the past several days. Winds have been out of the southwest, which had brought in much warmer and drier air from Mexico. As we head into the middle of the work-week, this high pressure system will move further west, allowing us too cool off. Before it does, it will bring us high temperatures in the lower 100s on Monday. We could see afternoon showers and storms once again, with the best chance of rain being over northwestern portions of the area. Overnight lows will fall back down into the middle 70s tonight.

We will have more sunshine around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will become more southerly as high pressure moves further west. This will allow for high temperatures to fall just a bit, topping out in the upper 90s. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s. Rain chances on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be practically non-existent. This will begin to change as we head into Thursday.

Since high pressure will continue to move off to the west, our temperatures will continue to fall into the middle and lower 90s. Models are in disagreement right now on what exactly is going to happen, but our rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday. The jet stream will dip just a bit further south, bringing us a better chance of rain from Thursday through Saturday. Widespread rainfall is not currently expected, but some of us could see afternoon storms. Any rain we do receive will be extremely beneficial, as drought conditions are continuing to worsen across the region.

As we head into the weekend, we will begin to dry out across the area. High temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 90s, with winds out of the south around 10 to 15 MPH.

Have a great rest of your week!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx