KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 23rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather forecast.

Temperatures have been nice and comfortable the past couple of days. We have only been around 2 to 4 degrees above average. Showers and storms have been isolated across the region, providing for some minimal drought relief to some locations. This pattern that we have been in over the last several days will come to an abrupt end this weekend. Be sure to fasten your seat belt, because we are in store for a roller coaster ride of a forecast over the next 7 days.

Overnight on Friday, more showers and storms will be possible across portions of the area. Northwestern locations will have the greatest chance of seeing any rainfall. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be another pleasant day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s across the region, with breezy winds out of the south gusting upwards of 25 MPH at times. Once we get into the afternoon hours, isolated showers and storms will develop across the area, lasting into the early morning hours of Sunday. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s.

Sunday is going to be HOT. Winds will shift to the west-southwest. This will give us more of a down-sloping wind, which means temperatures will be much warmer because the air will be a lot drier. Winds will gust over 25 MPH at times on Sunday, as high temperatures range range from 102 to 107 across the area. There will be abundant sunshine across the region, and rain chances will remain near zero. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will fall down into the upper 70s.

Monday will most likely be the hottest day of the summer. Down-sloping winds will continue, allowing for temperatures to become even warmer on Monday. For the city of Lubbock, I am forecasting a high temperature of 107, which shatters the old record by 5 degrees. Sunshine will be rampant across the area on Monday, so be sure to practice your sun and heat safety tips.

Sometime between Monday night and early Wednesday morning, a cold front will dip into the South Plains. This will allow for our temperatures to cool back down to the lower 90s as early as Tuesday. By Wednesday, many of us will see highs in the middle and upper 80s! Rain chances will increase from Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Some models are showing close to an inch of rain falling across a good portion of west Texas. This would be extremely helpful with our ongoing drought conditions.

By the weekend next week, highs will climb back into the middle and upper 90s. Long-range models are hinting at the possibility of another cold front moving through on Saturday. This could mean rain for the first Texas Tech Football game of the season, so just keep that in the back of your mind. If this were to happen, it would help cool our high temperatures back down into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

