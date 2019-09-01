KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 31st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

A few showers and storms are still dropping some heavy rain across northwestern portions of the South Plains this evening. These showers and storms are moving to the south-southeast, and should weaken by midnight tonight. We’ll keep an isolated chance of a shower or two overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s, with winds out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH. Winds could be gustier in storms.

We will see another evening with isolated showers and storms on Sunday. High temperatures will range in the lower and middle 90s tomorrow. We will have a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH. Its hard to believe that Sunday is the first day of September! We will be about 5 degrees above average as we kick off the ninth month of the year. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

On Monday, many of us will have an extra day off! It will definitely still feel like summer on Monday! High temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 90s. We will be dry across the South Plains, under a mostly sunny sky. It will be the perfect day to hang out by the pool! Just be sure to wear sunscreen!

Temperatures will remain in the lower and middle 90s all next week, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. We will remain dry all week next week, under a mostly sunny sky. These above average temperatures are all thanks to our lovely ridge of high pressure that has been with us for most of the summer. This will continue to keep our highs about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

As we head into the weekend next week, we could see some storms move into the area. This could drop our highs into the middle and upper 80s! Models are still in a lot of disagreement, so we will continue to monitor the situation for you.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

