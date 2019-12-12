KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 12th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the mild side tonight, only falling into the middle 30s across the region. We could see a few clouds early, but we will clear out by Friday morning. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day out of the next seven. A mostly sunny sky will give way to high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, occasionally gusting over 20 MPH out of the northwest. Overnight, lows will fall back into the middle and lower 30s across the area.

SATURDAY: Winds will shift to the south on Saturday, gusting over 20 MPH at times. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 60s across the South Plains under a mostly sunny sky. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A cold front is headed towards western Texas and eastern New Mexico. The exact timing of the front is still uncertain, so the exact range of temperatures for Sunday and Monday is still questionable. My current thinking is that the cold front will arrive later in the day on Sunday, into the early morning hours of Monday. It looks like we will remain dry for now, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s on Sunday. Sunday night, lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s. Temperatures will plunge on Monday, only peaking in the middle 40s. Monday night will be bone-chilling. Lows will be in the middle to lower 20s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another cold day with below average temperatures. Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows Tuesday night will be cold once again, falling into the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: We will be close to average on Wednesday! Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 50s. Our average high for this time of year is 53 degrees. Overnight lows will be chilly, but not as cold. We will fall into the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Highs on Thursday will top out in the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob

-Jacob

