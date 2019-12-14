KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall close to freezing as winds subside across the region. We will keep a mostly clear sky across the South Plains, with wind gusts close to 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be a little cooler across the region. Temperatures will still be above average, topping out in the middle to lower 60s. Winds will shift to the south, gusting over 20 MPH at times. This will keep our temperatures well above average overnight. We will wake up to a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Enjoy the above average temperatures on Sunday because it is the last day out of the next seven where temperatures will be above average. We will top out with highs in the lower 70s across most of the area on Sunday. Areas to the northeast of Lubbock will be a little cooler as a cold front begins to move in during the afternoon hours. Winds will gust out of the southwest over 40 MPH at times ahead of the cold front. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the cold front will progress through the region. This will shift our winds to the north. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Thanks to our cold front, temperatures will be about 20-30 degrees colder on Monday! These below average temperatures will hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday, too. Highs will only warm into the middle 40s all three days under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH on Monday, giving us wind chill values in the middle and lower 30s for the entire day. We will see these cold wind chill values last into Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be under a mostly sunny sky during the day, and a clear night will remain all three nights. This will allow for overnight lows to fall into the middle to lower 20s and upper 10s across the region.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Temperatures will return to near-average conditions on Thursday and Friday! Highs will max out in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, helping to bring in that warmer air. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s.

