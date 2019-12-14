KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 14th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Winds will hold their intensity overnight tonight, gusting close to 20 MPH at times. Cloud coverage will begin to increase overnight. These two factors combined will result in overnight temperatures remaining in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is around 10-15 degrees above average.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the last “warm” day out of the next 7. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 70s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Cloud coverage will increase during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the area. Ahead of the cold front, winds could gust close to 40 MPH out of the southwest. This could result in some blowing dust, especially to the southwest of Lubbock. Once the cold front passes through, winds will shift to the north around 10-15 MPH. This will help user in some much cooler air Sunday night into Monday morning. We could see a few areas of light drizzle before temperatures fall below freezing Sunday night.

MONDAY: We will start off your Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be out of the north between 10 and 15 MPH throughout the day, keeping our wind chill values in the 20s to lower 30s all day long. Actual high temperatures will top out somewhere in the middle to lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will start to clear out just before sunset on Monday. Calm winds in addition to a clear sky overnight will result in one of the coldest nights of the season so far! Temperatures will quickly fall from the lower 40s into the lower 20s. By Tuesday morning, we will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday will both be cold days. Wind chill values on Tuesday morning will be in the middle and lower 10s across the area. By Tuesday afternoon, more sunshine will return to the area. This sunshine will last both Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs only warm into the middle and upper 40s. Overnight lows will remain pretty close to average, bottoming out in the middle to upper 20s both nights. A few upper 10s could be possible north of Lubbock.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will rebound close to average on Thursday, peaking in the middle 50s. As an upper level trough moves through the region, we will see cloud coverage increase. Winds will gust over 20 MPH out of the southwest at times under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will bottom out close to freezing.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday. We will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will be slightly above average, falling into the middle and lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be such a nice day across the area. We will see high temperatures max out in the middle and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Saturday is officially the first day of winter, but it will definitely not feel like it across the region. Travel conditions will be excellent across the region. Overnight lows will be mild, only falling into the middle 30s.

