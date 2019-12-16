KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be much colder tonight. We will have a few clouds across the region, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 MPH, allowing lows to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Clouds will stick around for the first half of Monday. As we head into the afternoon hours, clouds will begin to break up, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky across the region. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 MPH, making our wind chill values stay in the middle and lower 30s all day long. Actual temperatures will only peak in the middle and lower 40s. Some locations will not escape the 30s on Monday. Overnight, temperatures will rival our coldest temperatures of the year thus far. We will fall into the lower 20s and upper 10s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another wintry day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the middle 40s under a sunny sky. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Wind chill values will dip into the middle to lower 30s at times. Overnight, we will keep a clear sky across the region with light winds. This will allow our temperatures to start off in the upper 10s and lower 20s on Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Our average high temperature in Lubbock this time of year is 53 degrees. We will be right around that by Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH under a clear sky. It will still be a little cool, but overall it will be a pleasant day. We will once again drop down into the middle 20s overnight.

THURSDAY: A weak surface trough will move through the area on Thursday, increasing our winds out of the southwest, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Daytime high temperatures will warm into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be close to average, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Friday is the last full day of Fall, and we will end it on a warm note. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 8-12 MPH, helping to warm us up. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a mostly clear sky.

SATURDAY: Winter officially begins at 10:19 PM CDT Saturday night. It will be a warm and dry start to the new season, as high temperatures top out in the lower to middle 60s under a sunny sky. If you are traveling for the holiday season, or doing any last minute shopping, weather conditions will be ideal across the region. It will definitely be a cold winter night, with lows falling into the lower 30s by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be nice and warm with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. We will have abundant sunshine across the region with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will be a bit on the mild side, only bottoming out in the middle 30s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

