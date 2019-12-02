KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 1st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: It will be another cold night tonight across the South Plains. Temperatures will fall down close to average by Monday morning, bottoming out in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest, up to around 10 MPH at times under a clear sky.

MONDAY: Southwesterly winds will increase to about 12-18 MPH on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. This will allow our high temperatures to warm into the lower 60s across the region! As we head into the evening and overnight hours, clouds will slightly increase across the area. This will keep morning lows mild on Tuesday, only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: By the time Tuesday rolls around, temperatures will range between 8-12 degrees above average for this time of year, topping out in the middle to upper 60s! Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH on Tuesday, bringing a refreshing breeze under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage will continue to increase across the region on Wednesday as a shortwave of energy moves through the area. This could bring us a stray shower or two Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will only peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday, with overnight lows lowering into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be breezy as a weak trough moves through the region. Highs will top out above average once again, peaking in the middle 60s. Winds will be exceptionally strong on Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds will be around 28-32 MPH out of the northwest, with gusts over 40 MPH likely at times. Blowing dust will be a possibility, which is not good news for anyone who is suffering from allergies. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 30s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Highs will be closer to average on Friday, topping out in the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. Overnight temperatures will be close to normal, dipping down into the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: We will warm back up across the South Plains on Saturday. Winds will shift back to the southwest, gusting close to 20 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures will be warmer as clouds build across the area, only falling into the middle and upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will likely move through late in the evening on Sunday. Ahead of the cold front, we will warm up into the middle and upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, gusting up to 30 MPH at times. Rain showers will be possible overnight. Overnight lows will drop behind the cold front, falling into the lower 30s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

