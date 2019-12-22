KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 21st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Winter officially begins at 10:19 PM CDT tonight! It will definitely feel like a cold winter night across the region as lows fall into the middle and upper 20s.

This upcoming week is a busy week for many! Christmas Day is on Wednesday. Between now and then, travel conditions will be exceptionally well across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle 60s each day between now and Wednesday. Overnight lows will slightly warm from the lower 30s to the lower 40s by Wednesday morning. No rainfall is expected between now and then, but we will begin to see clouds increase across the region as mid-level moisture increases.

By the time Thursday rolls around, the Pineapple Express will reposition itself in a way that will allow the South Plains to see an increased potential for measurable rainfall. The Pineapple Express is a plume of moisture that typically originates near Hawaii. These types of system usually have the potential to produce significant rainfall events for our region. This event is still a good ways out, so we will be tracking it closely.

Forecasted rainfall totals between December 22nd and December 29th.

Rain chances will stick around from Thursday through the end of 2019! High temperatures will slowly fall below average. As of right now, it appears that the precipitation will remain strictly in the form of rain.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

