KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 22nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Clouds will continue to increase across the area tonight. Overnight lows will be right around average, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the west.

As we head into the week next week, temperatures will remain above average through the Christmas holiday. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 53 degrees. Highs are expected to top out in the middle 60s Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows will also be above average, only falling into the middle 30s and lower 40s.

As we head into Christmas Day, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will gust close to 35 MPH at times throughout the day. Overnight lows will be cool, falling into the middle and upper 30s.

We will be dry for the first half of the week. From Thursday into Friday, our next weather system arrives. This will increase rain chances across the region as we head into the weekend next week. High temperatures will also fall back down close to average. Models are still disagreeing on just how much we will receive and when it will arrive, so plenty of uncertainty still exists.

A few models are trying to hint at a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday. My current thinking is that there is still way too much disagreement in the models to even be talking about wintry precipitation. For now, all you need to know is that there will likely be a cold rain next weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a wonderful week and a Happy Holidays!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx