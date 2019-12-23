KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 23rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

The warmer weather that we have continued to see over the past few days will linger on into the first half of the upcoming week. High temperatures in the middle 60s will hold across the South Plains through Christmas Day. Overnight lows will begin to moderate over the next few nights as cloud coverage continues to increase. We will be dry for the first half of the week, with the exception of an isolated shower or two on Tuesday over the western portions of the South Plains. Don’t worry! Weather conditions will be just fine for Santa Tuesday night!

Once Thursday rolls around, southwesterly flow will increase across the region, resulting in an increase in cloud coverage and rain chances. The best rain chances will arrive on Friday. Models are hinting that some areas could see over 1 inch of rain between Thursday and Sunday. Models still are not in agreement on exactly how this weather system will develop, but confidence is growing that we will see some much needed rainfall across the region.

This weather system will lower our high temperatures into the middle and upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, cold air will filter in on the backside of a low pressure system. This will lower our high temperatures into the middle 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s on Sunday.

Before all of the precipitation moves out on Saturday night, we could see a few snowflakes mix in on the back side of this system. Models are trying to show this happen, but I currently think that the cold and dry air will move in quicker than expected, resulting in just a cold rain. That seems to be the dominating pattern so far this season.

Have a wonderful week and a Happy Holidays!

-Jacob

