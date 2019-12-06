KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: TGIF! We will kick off the weekend a little on the chilly side. A cold front moved through the South Plains last night, and it will keep our high temperatures close to average today, only topping out in the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight tonight, winds will be light out of the south and temperatures will fall close to freezing, bottoming out in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: We will be a little warmer on Saturday as temperatures start off in the lower to middle 30s. We will warm to highs in the lower to middle 60s by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest, gusting to 20 MPH at times under a partly cloudy sky. If you’re headed out to the Miracle on 34th Street Christmas Parade in Lubbock, conditions will be perfect! You’ll want to bring your jacket, as the wind will make it a little chilly. Temperatures will be on the mild side overnight as cloud coverage increases across west Texas. Southwesterly winds aloft will help bring in enough moisture to increase cloud coverage, which will result in warmer temperatures. We will only fall into the middle 40s by sunrise Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be our warmest day out of the next 7 days. It will also likely be the windiest! A cold front will be approaching our area from the northwest. Ahead of this front, wind speeds will increase to near 30 MPH out of the southwest. This will help warm our highs on Sunday into the lower to middle 70s across the South Plains and Permian Basin. Cloud coverage will also increase across the area. I am calling for a mostly cloudy sky across the region. Overnight, winds will persist around 15-20 MPH out of the west. The cold front will arrive early Monday morning, with morning lows only falling into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: We will start off the work week next week with falling temperatures. We will go from the 70s on Sunday, down to the 50s on Monday. We will be mostly dry throughout the day on Monday. We could see a few showers across southern portions of the South Plains and the Permian Basin Monday evening into the overnight hours. Not much rainfall is expected. As showers exit the region, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be our coldest day out of the next 7 days. A deep trough will dig across eastern Texas. This will bring even colder temperatures to our east. For the South Plains, you can expect high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Calm winds will last into the overnight hours, allowing us to fall into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will be right around average on Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase across the area. We will fall into the middle and upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday as another cold front begins to push into the area. Highs will be in the early morning hours, only topping out in the middle 50s. Overnight lows will fall back close to freezing.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob

