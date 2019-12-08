KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: December 7th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, winds will be a bit on the strong side. Gusts will exceed 20 MPH at times out of the southwest. Clouds will increase after midnight, only allowing overnight lows to fall into the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be warm with a highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will gust out of the west close to 30 MPH at times. Low temperatures will remain mild once again, only falling into the middle and upper 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A cold front will move through the area on Monday. highs will only top out in the middle 50s. Rain showers will be possible on Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Some rain could transition over to snow, especially to the south and west of Lubbock Monday night into Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be cold with highs in the middle 40s. Overnight Tuesday, we will be cold once again as lows fall into the middle and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly identical. Highs will top out in the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky both days. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: We will warm just a bit on Friday with highs near 60. Overnight, lows will remain mild, falling into the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Next weekend will be warm as highs return to the middle and upper 60s under a sunny sky.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

