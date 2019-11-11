KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 10th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be fairly mild across the area! Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s by midnight with a southwesterly wind around 10-15 MPH. Our average low for this time of year is 38 degrees in Lubbock. This will also be our high temperature for Monday! A strong cold front will arrive early Monday morning.

VETERAN’S DAY: If I can give you your forecast for Monday in one word, that word would be nasty. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

In addition to a drastic change in temperatures, wind speeds will really ram up behind the frontal passage. You can expect winds to gust anywhere between 40-50 MPH behind the cold front!

On top of that, wind chill values will be in the lower teens and single-digits for all of the area by lunch on Monday. WEAR YOUR LAYERS! Bundle up because Monday will feel like the coldest day of the year so far.

Behind the cold front, there will be enough forcing for us to see a few showers of light rain and drizzle. As temperatures fall below freezing, this will transition into freezing rain and freezing drizzle. This could result in a few slick spots as we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, so be sure to take it slow on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses. All precipitation will come to an end by 10 PM Monday night.

Temperatures will continue to plummet Monday night. Many of us will wake up with low temperatures in the lower to middle teens on Tuesday morning. Winds will slowly subside overnight, remaining out of the northeast around 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: The arctic blast will still heavily influence our temperatures on Tuesday! Highs will remain about 20 degrees below average, topping out in the lower to middle 40s, with a few upper 30s possible north of Highway 70. We will see more sunshine across the region, with a few clouds possible to the south of Lubbock. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day, gusting up to 10 MPH at times. Tuesday night will be a little warmer as winds increase from the southwest. Expect morning lows on Wednesday in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: We will warm up on Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust out of the southwest close to 20 MPH at times. A cold front will move through overnight, dropping out lows into the middle 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible. Thursday will be just a tad cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will shift to the northeast around 8-12 MPH.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY: The weekend next week looks nice and mild as temperatures return to average! Highs will top out in the middle 60s with morning lows in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a weak frontal system. This system could bring us a few rain showers as we head into Sunday, but no major rainfall accumulation is expected at this time.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

