KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 16th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

TONIGHT:A cold front will move through the area later tonight. This will result in winds shifting from the southwest to the northeast a few hours before sunrise tomorrow morning. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH behind the front. We will remain dry overnight with a clearing sky after 3 AM. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine will infiltrate the region on Sunday! Winds will subside throughout the day, blowing out of the north around 5-10 MPH during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the South Plains. We will remain clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Monday will be another day of sunshine across the area! Temperatures will warm quite nicely. We will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday, with winds out of the north around 5-10 MPH. If you have to chance to get outside on Monday, please do so! It is going to be such a lovely afternoon and evening! Overnight, temperatures will fall under a clear sky. We will start Tuesday morning off clear and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: As we go throughout the day on Tuesday, clouds will slowly begin to increase across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will peak in the lower 70s thanks to a warm southwest wind around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, breezy and cloudy conditions will help insulate the region, keeping morning lows on Wednesday in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Our next weather system will move in towards the middle of the week next week. Another cold front will penetrate west Texas as early as Wednesday evening. This will increase our rain chances across the region. The best chance of rain appears to be during Wednesday evening. We will begin to see our high temperatures take a dive as well. We will top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday. By Thursday, the cold front begins to impact out temperatures. We will only top out in the middle 50s on Thursday. Friday will be cold with highs only in the middle to upper 40s across the region. Morning lows will be close to freezing on Friday morning. We are just expecting rain out of this system. No wintry precipitation is anticipated. Rainfall totals will vary between 0.10″ and 0.50″.

SATURDAY: We will begin to dry out on Saturday as clouds exit the region. We will warm into the middle 50s for daytime highs. Overnight, lows will fall back down to freezing.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

