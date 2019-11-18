KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 17th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the cool side once again tonight even though we will be a few degrees above average. We will keep a clear sky across the region with a southwesterly wind around 5-10 MPH. We will drop down into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Monday and Tuesday will be great days to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather! High temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 70s on both days, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year! Morning lows on Tuesday will still be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will begin to increase across the area on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH at the surface, and at the level of the jet stream! This will help to bring in some mid-level moisture higher up in the atmosphere. Overnight Tuesday will remain mild, with morning lows on Wednesday in the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will increase across the area on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible across the South Plains, with maybe even a rumble of thunder or two! Winds will gust close to 40 MPH in some areas on Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring a temporary pause to our rain chances, and it will also bring our morning lows on Thursday back down into the lower 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: The big change that we’ll see on Thursday and Friday is the drastic drop in temperatures. Highs will fall from the 70s on Wednesday, into the 50s on Thursday and the 40s on Friday. We will see scattered rain chances again on both days, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will drop back down close to freezing. No wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains, but some light snow could fall in the Texas Panhandle.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a tad warmer with abundant sunshine across the region. High temperatures will peak in the middle 50s with winds out of the northwest around 5-10 MPH. It will be a great day to get out and watch Texas Tech take on Kansas State. Morning lows on Sunday will drop back down to freezing under a clear sky.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a very seasonal day with highs in the lower 60s. We will have a few clouds arrive later in the day ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will be above average, bottoming out in the lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

