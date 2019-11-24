KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 23rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: As we head into the overnight hours, winds will remain out of the east around 5-10 MPH. We will have a few clouds around the region. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by Sunday morning. Patchy frost will be possible across the area.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will be abundant across the South Plains on Sunday! High temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. This will help to bring in warmer air to the region. Clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures only falling into the middle and upper 30s.

MONDAY: Clouds will continue to increase across the area on Monday. Southwesterly winds will gust over 20 MPH at times, allowing for warmer air to filter into the region. High temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 70s. As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will begin to enter the Texas panhandle. This will arrive in the Lubbock metro area around sunrise on Tuesday. Morning lows will be warm, in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a day of change across the South Plains. Winds will shift to the west-northwest. Winds will be sustained around 30 MPH, with gusts exceeding 50 MPH at times. This will result in falling temperatures throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the middle 50s, but wind chill values will be in the middle to lower 40s. Travel conditions will be difficult for high profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers. A few power outages cannot be ruled out due to the strong winds. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will plummet into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is the busiest travel day across the country. Here in west Texas and eastern New Mexico, travel conditions will become quite treacherous as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Precipitation will infiltrate the region from the southwest. Temperatures will not get out of the middle 30s on Wednesday. High temperatures will be colder than forecasted if we see accumulating snow across the region. As the precipitation begins to fall across the South Plains, it will cause the temperature to continue to fall. This will result in a quick transition to snow across the area. Snowfall totals will range from 2″ to 4″ over northwestern portions of the area, especially to the northwest of Lubbock. As we head into the evening hours, the wind higher up in the atmosphere will transition to the southwest. This will bring in warmer air aloft, causing snowflakes to melt into sleet and freezing rain. This wintry mix will fall on top of the snow that has accumulated across the region. TRAVEL WILL NOT BE ADVISED WEDNESDAY!!! Conditions will be continually deteriorating throughout the day. If you are planning on traveling for Thanksgiving, please leave on Tuesday, if not sooner! Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the middle and upper 20s. The northwestern half of the area will continue to see snow/sleet, and the southeastern half of the area will see more sleet/freezing rain/rain.

THANKSGIVING: A wintry mix will continue for at least the first half of Thanksgiving. Power outages could be possible for areas where freezing rain occurs. Again, if heavy snow does in fact accumulate across the region, temperatures will not be as high as forecasted. Highs are forecasted to top out in the middle and upper 30s across the area. Overnight, winds will shift to the southwest. This will allow for warmer air to begin to move into the region. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s on Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Highs on Friday will top out in the middle and upper 50s. Any snow/sleet/ice that accumulates will melt quite a bit on Friday! Be careful if you are out shopping early for Black Friday, as roadways will likely still be dangerous. We will keep the chance for a few rain showers on Friday. This will help melt the frozen precip faster. Winds will gust close to 50 MPH out of the southwest on Friday, causing any frozen ice on trees or power lines to melt and fall to the ground. Overnight, lows will fall back down to freezing.

SATURDAY: A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in later during the day on Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will remain possible. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 20s.

-Jacob

