KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 28th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast.

TONIGHT: Dense for will cover the South Plains tonight. Visibility will be reduced to less than 1 mile at times, so take it extra slow on the roadways and be sure to keep your beams on low! Temperatures will slowly begin to rise overnight, so our low will occur around midnight. If your headed out for any Black Friday shopping tonight, you’ll want to carry your rain jacket with you! Areas of patchy mist and light showers will be present across the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be warmer on Friday. I am not 100% certain on just how much warmer they will be. Models are not in agreement for high temperatures on Friday. Some keep temperatures in the middle 40s, and some show us making it into the lower 70s! For now, I am forecasting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. We will have the chance to see a few rain showers throughout the day. By the evening hours, rain chances will shift to the east of I-27. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy fog will be possible once again.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a pretty average day across the area in terms of temperatures. For the last day of November, winds will be very gusty! Wind gusts will approach 50 MPH at times throughout the afternoon on Saturday. Highest wind gusts will be across the northern South Plains. We will be under a mostly sunny sky. A low pressure system tracking through Colorado into Kansas is why we will have those gusty winds. Overnight, winds will subside as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: The first day of December will be nice! Highs will top out right where they should for this time of year, peaking in the middle and upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be around 5-10 MPH out of the north. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s once again. Patchy frost is expected across the region.

MONDAY: Monday will be warmer across the region. High temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees above average. Cloud coverage will increase across the region. We will top out in the lower to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be warmer overnight, only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Winds will shift to the west-northwest on Tuesday. This will, bring some refreshing air into the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the middle 60s across west Texas under a mostly sunny sky. It will be a great day to put out the yard decorations for the holidays! Overnight low temperatures will begin to fall into the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage will increase on Wednesday and temperatures will decrease. Highs will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest. By Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Highs on Thursday will peak in the lower to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.

